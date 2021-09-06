Search

06/09/2021

RTÉ unveils the latest presenter to join the news2day team

RTÉ announces newest news presenter

Reporter:

Lili Lonergan

Email:

lili.lonergan@iconicnews.ie

RTÉ has announced its newest addition to the news2day team, Reem El-Hassany.

Reem, who was born in Iraq but has lived in Limerick since moving to Ireland when she was a baby, will join Micheál Ó Scannáil for the show that's designed specifically for children, featuring Irish and international news of interest to a young audience.

While studying a Masters in Journalism at the University of Limerick, Reem constantly sought out journalistic opportunities ranging from presenting a radio show in secondary school to working as a research assistant at her college's Student Union.

Following a call out to media and journalism graduates across the country, and a comprehensive audition process, Reem was chosen to join the team at RTÉ.

In addition to being watched at home by young viewers, news2day has also been used within classrooms as a learning resource.

This will be Ms. El-Hassany's first television presenting gig and her five siblings and young cousins are all very excited to watch her present news2day which begins broadcasting from today, Monday-Friday, live on RTÉ2 and RTÉ News at 4:20pm. 

Fire alarms at Waterford secondary school to be upgraded

Gogglebox Ireland star reveals how much TV they actually have to watch

Driver caught travelling at over twice the speed limit arrested by Waterford Gardai

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Subscribe Now
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media