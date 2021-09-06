RTÉ unveils the latest presenter to join the news2day team

RTÉ has announced its newest addition to the news2day team, Reem El-Hassany.
Reem, who was born in Iraq but has lived in Limerick since moving to Ireland when she was a baby, will join Micheál Ó Scannáil for the show that's designed specifically for children, featuring Irish and international news of interest to a young audience.
While studying a Masters in Journalism at the University of Limerick, Reem constantly sought out journalistic opportunities ranging from presenting a radio show in secondary school to working as a research assistant at her college's Student Union.
Following a call out to media and journalism graduates across the country, and a comprehensive audition process, Reem was chosen to join the team at RTÉ.
In addition to being watched at home by young viewers, news2day has also been used within classrooms as a learning resource.
This will be Ms. El-Hassany's first television presenting gig and her five siblings and young cousins are all very excited to watch her present news2day which begins broadcasting from today, Monday-Friday, live on RTÉ2 and RTÉ News at 4:20pm.
