Fire safety systems at Waterford secondary school to be upgraded
The fire detection systems at a Waterford secondary school are due to be upgraded.
A tender has been published today for the required fire safety upgrade works at Dungarvan College in Dungarvan, Co. Waterford.
The improvements will be made under the Emergency Works Scheme from the Department of Education and Skills.
The areas that require the upgrade - covering approximately 3000 metres squared - include the school building, the P.E. hall and prefabricated classrooms.
The works have been contracted by Waterford & Wexford Education & Training Board.
