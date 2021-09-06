Waterford death notices - September 06, 2021

The late Liam Grace

The death has occurred of Liam Grace of Grange Lawn, Waterford City, Waterford.



Died 2nd September 2021. Liam will be sadly missed by his son Colm, daughter Niamh, extended family and friends.

Requiem Mass on Monday in St. Mary’s Church, Ballygunner, Waterford, at 11.00am, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

May He Rest in Peace

Due to HSE guidelines Liam’s Funeral Mass and burial will be private to the immediate family and limited to 50 people.

To view Liam’s Funeral Mass please follow the link below from 11.00am on Monday, 6th September 2021.

https://www.churchservices.tv/stmarysballygunner

The late Angela Doyle

The death has occurred of Angela Doyle of Ursuline Court, Waterford City, Waterford.



Friday 3rd September, 2021, predeceased by her father Tommy, sisters Maria and Betty.

Sadly missed by her loving partner Michael, children Roisín, Seamus, Siobhan and Kate, grandchildren Dylan, Erin, Jake, Harry, Bonnie and Emmi, her mother Lally, sister Ann, brothers Jimmy, John, Eamonn and Brendan, her partner's children Claire, Paul and Laura, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends.

May her Gentle Soul Rest In Peace.

Funeral and cremation will take place privately from Thompsons Funeral Home, Barrack Street.

Angela's funeral cortége will be passing her families residence in Cathal Brugha Street at 12 noon on Monday en route for private cremation giving neighbours and friends an opportunity to pay their respects whilst socially distancing.

The late John Barry

The death has occurred of John Barry of New Houses, Kill & formerly of Caherrune, Kill, Waterford.

Saturday 4th September, 2021. Predeceased by his father Matthew, mother Catherine, also his brother Jimmy and his nephew Eamonn.

Deeply regretted by his wife Margaret, brothers Teddy, Paddy and Matthew, sisters, Katie and Peggy, brothers-in law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May He Rest In Peace

Arriving at Our lady of Mount Carmel Church, Kill for Requiem Mass at 12 noon of Tuesday followed by burial afterwards in the adjoining Cemetery.

Private House Please.

Due to H.S.E. guidelines, the funeral mass and burial will be limited to 50 people and private to the immediate family.

The late Helen Sullivan (neé Maroney)

The death has occurred of Helen Sullivan (née Maroney) of Kilmoylan, Kilmacthomas, Waterford.



Sunday 5th September. Predeceased by her husband Eamonn, father Edmond, mother Mary and sister Maureen.

Deeply regretted by her nephews, Adrian and his wife Denise, Keith and his partner Bridget, grand-nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May her Gentle Soul Rest In Peace

Arriving at the Church of the Sacred Heart, Faha at 2pm on Tuesday for Requiem Mass followed by burial in the adjoining Cemetery.

Due to H.S.E. guidelines, the funeral mass and burial will be limited to 50 people and private to the immediate family.

The late Patrick Dalton

The death has occurred of Patrick Dalton of Beech Grove, Greenfields, Waterford City, Waterford.

Saturday 4th September 2021. Sadly missed by his wife and children, grandchildren, great-grandson, sisters, brothers, nieces, nephews, extended family, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May He Rest In Peace

Reposing in Thompson's Funeral Home, Barrack Street, on Monday.

Requiem Mass on Tuesday in the Sacred Heart Church, The Folly followed by burial in St. Killian's Cemetery, Ferrybank.

Patrick's funeral cortéège will be passing his former childhood residence in Mayors Walk at approximately 1.15 pm en route to the Sacred Heart Church, The Folly, giving neighbours and friends an opportunity to pay their respects whilst socially distancing.

Due to H.S.E. guidelines, Patrick's funeral mass and burial will be limited to 50 people and private to the immediate family.

The late Baby Mikey (Michael) McLoughlin

The death has occurred of Baby Mikey (Michael) McLoughlin of Ardkeen Village, Waterford City, Waterford.



Baby Mikey (Michael) McLoughlin-Tsai born sleeping in the wonderful care of midwives and doctors in University Hospital Waterford on Thursday 2nd September 2021.

Much loved and longed for by parents Karen and Trina.

Sadly missed by Grandparents Mike, Claire and Monessa and Jimmy, Aunts Casey, Ger, Nikki and Nuala, Uncles Ben, Dermot and Mark and cousins Callie, Luke, Jack and Lily and our friends.

Ceremony (private) to take place on Wednesday 8th of September in the Island Crematorium, Cork which will be live streamed at 10 am.

https://www.islandcrematorium.ie/services/