ALERT: Emergency services attend collision near Waterford

ALERT: Diversions in place after collision near Waterford
Emergency services and Gardai are attending the scene of a two vehicle traffic collision near Waterford.
According to Gardai, a woman has been taken to University Hospital Waterford for treatment.
The incident, which occurred at 8.05am this morning, occurred on the N25 road from New Ross to Waterford.
*Traffic Alert* Diversions are currently in place on the N25 from New Ross to Waterford, due to a collision. Delays are expected. pic.twitter.com/7gQKX98jtF— An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) September 6, 2021
Traffic delays are expected and diversions are in place.
