06/09/2021

Technology company announces new jobs for Waterford

Mary McFadden

A technology and research company in Waterford has announced they are hiring for ten new positions. 

The news comes as €1.23m in EU funding has been awarded to Trilateral Research Ltd to undertake research into climate change, misinformation and cyber security. 

Speaking about the news, Head of Irish Operations at the firm, Rachel Finn, said, "There is an exciting opportunity here for the South East Region to make a name for itself. In doing this work, Trilateral will leverage our local partnerships with universities, ITs and technology providers to ensure our work is cutting edge and showcases local capabilities." 

The jobs, which are in addition to the forty announced as part of the company's expansion last year, will include specialist roles such as social science researchers as well as support roles like accountants and bookkeepers. 

Details about applying for the positions are available on the company's website. 

