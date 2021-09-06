Technology company announces new jobs for Waterford
A technology and research company in Waterford has announced they are hiring for ten new positions.
The news comes as €1.23m in EU funding has been awarded to Trilateral Research Ltd to undertake research into climate change, misinformation and cyber security.
Speaking about the news, Head of Irish Operations at the firm, Rachel Finn, said, "There is an exciting opportunity here for the South East Region to make a name for itself. In doing this work, Trilateral will leverage our local partnerships with universities, ITs and technology providers to ensure our work is cutting edge and showcases local capabilities."
The jobs, which are in addition to the forty announced as part of the company's expansion last year, will include specialist roles such as social science researchers as well as support roles like accountants and bookkeepers.
Details about applying for the positions are available on the company's website.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.