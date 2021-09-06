Driver caught travelling at over twice the speed limit arrested by Waterford Gardai

Driver travelling 230kph arrested by Waterford Gardai
A driver has been arrested after travelling at 230kph in a 100kph zone in Waterford.
The Waterford Roads Policing Unit detected the driver while conducting speed checks over the weekend.
The car was stopped and the driver was subsequently arrested for dangerous driving.
Waterford Roads Policing Unit were conducting speed checks this weekend when they detected this car travelling at 230kph in a 100kph zone.— An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) September 6, 2021
They were stopped and the driver was arrested for dangerous driving. Proceedings to follow. #SaferRoads #SlowDown pic.twitter.com/t0V8Mxkf8r
Proceedings to follow.
More News
Ossian Smyth TD and Repak Team Green Ambassador Roz Purcell at the announcement. Photo: Brian Arthur.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.