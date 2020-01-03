Planning permission sought for major Waterford spirit's distillery

Planning permission has been sought from Waterford City and County Council for the development of a spirit's distillery.

The Gortinore Distillery development would see the former Old Woollen Mills in Kilmacthomas converted to industrial use and a spirit's distillery including ancillary retail use.

The works would consist of internal and external alterations along with demolitions within the mill and silo buildings.

A three-storey extension would be constructed to the front entrance façade of the mill building, with alterations to the mill façade and flat roof structures.

Features would also include the addition of ventilation stacks to the roofline of the silo building, replacement of its roof covering, alterations to the façade, extension and alterations at basement level, and alterations to the building gable for vehicular and services access.

There would be a new vehicular entrance, car parking along with a delivery and vehicle turning area.

A walled compound for storing gas, water and generator to the southern end of the site is also included in the application.

Additionally, the development would feature a new pedestrian route from the parking area to the building access routes and Main Street, Kilmacthomas, and all other associated site works.