Waterford nursing home planning extension

A County Waterford nursing home has applied for permission to construct an extension.

The Padre Pio Rest Home at Kilderriheen, Cappoquin, has sought permission from Waterford City and County Council to extend the existing nursing home.

The extension would include 14 new bedrooms, day and dining space, a nurses station, and a plant room.

It would also include the remodeling of the existing nursing home with the introduction of a staff area and laundry room, plus additions and alterations to windows and doors.

The upgrading of the existing entrance, additional car parking, a waste water pipeline along the line of the footpath running westbound to the N72 and L-2017 junction, and all associated site works were also included in the application.