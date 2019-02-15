Plans for Waterford visitor centre underway after new Irish whiskey company Natterjack purchases historic building

An entrepreneur shaking up the Irish whiskey is planning on creating a visitor centre in County Waterford.

Aidan Mehigan will next week officially launch an all new take on Irish whiskey.

With distribution agreements already in place in the domestic market, alongside the United States, China, United Kingdom, and Europe, it seems that Natterjack - the new whiskey brand created by Gortinore Distillers & Co - is set to create a stir across the globe, being the first whiskey of its kind available on the market.

Natterjack Irish Whiskey is a unique blend, triple distilled in true Irish spirit and carefully crafted using Irish and American techniques. The whiskey starts aging in ex-bourbon barrels (traditional Irish) and is finished in virgin American oak (traditional American), before bottling it to capture a unique Irish whiskey, wonderful to enjoy neat and versatile enough to make an amazing cocktail.

As an independent Irish whiskey company, Gortinore Distillers & Co uses the finest raw materials, skills and traditions that Ireland has to offer. With backing from five private investors Aidan and his co-founders - including two of Aidan’s closest friends and his dad Denis - they have purchased The Old Mill at Kilmacthomas in County Waterford, with plans underway for a full repair and restoration of the original 1920s home to Flahavan’s Irish porridge oats.

Once complete, the distillery will house three traditional copper pot stills and ageing whiskey casks, employing up to 15 people and becoming Ireland’s only working distillery to be retrofit into a 150-year-old building.

The team have further aspirations to create a visitor centre that will “capture imaginations and let whiskey enthusiasts and novices alike experience first-hand the methods through which real Irish whiskey has been created for generations”.

Mr Mehigan says Gortinore Distillers & Co is a whiskey company “doing things differently”.