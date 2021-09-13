Death Notices for Waterford - September 13th, 2021

The late Denis O'Brien

The death has occurred of Denis O'Brien of Glenaboy, Tallow, Waterford



September 9th, 2021. Peacefully at home, surrounded by his loving family, Denis, beloved husband of Nora (nee Sheehan), dear father of Francis, Mary, Brigid, James and Noreen, loving grandad of Paula, Kevin, Aisling, Eimear, Patrick, Bryan, Jane, Denis, Thomas, Jack, Gerard, Andrew, Ella and great grandad of Harriet.

Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his wife, sons, daughters, sons in law Jimmy Mangan, Sean McDonagh and Tom Lombard, daughters in law Catherine and Carmel, grandchildren and their partners, great granddaughter, brothers in law John and Donal Sheehan, relatives and friends.

May Denis Rest In Peace.

The late Catherine Horgan (née Walsh)

The death has occurred of Catherine Horgan (née Walsh) of Gortavranner, Clondrohid, Cork / Waterford.



On September 8th, 2021, peacefully in the tender and loving care of Cork University Hospital after a long illness bravely borne Catherine (Blossie) (nee Walsh), beloved wife of Jim and loving mother of Sarah & daughter of the late Frank,sister-in-law of the late Olivia.Deeply regretted by her husband, daughter, mother Renee, sisters Geraldine and Gemma, brothers Frankie, Jimmy and Tommy sisters-in-law Mirian,Trish,Laura and Eileen, brothers-in-law Seamus ,Pat and Jerry, uncles, aunts, nieces, nephews, grandniece, relatives, neighbours and friends especially Rose.

Saint John Paul II pray for her.

The late Angela Allen

The death has occurred of Angela Allen of Philip Street, Waterford City, Waterford.

Thursday September 9th, 2021. Predeceased by her father Thomas & brother Thomas Jnr.

Sadly missed by her mother Chrissie, her sister Catherine, brothers John and Michael, sister-in-law Bridie, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

May Her Gentle Soul Rest In Peace.

The late Derek Power

The death has occurred of Derek Power of Cherrymount, Waterford City, Waterford.



Died September 9th 2021. Will be sadly missed by his beloved wife Annette, daughter Niamh, sons Andrew and Jack, sisters Linda and Geraldine, brother Noel, grandchildren Kayden, Layla Mai and Lucy, daughter-in-law, son-in-law, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family, friends and all members of St. Joseph’s Football Club.

May he Rest in Peace

Funeral arriving to The Sacred Heart Church, The Folly on Monday 13th September (walking from Ballytruckle) for Requiem Mass at 1pm.

Burial afterwards in St. Killian’s Cemetery, Ferrybank.

To view Derek’s Funeral Mass on Monday from 12:50pm follow the link

https://youtu.be/cuRRbvy1cZw

The late Maurice (Mossie) Healy

The death has occurred of Maurice (Mossie) Healy of Shanbally, Cappoquin, Waterford.



On September 10th, 2021, peacefully, in the presence of his loving family and the nursing staff at Carechoice Nursing Home, Dungarvan, Maurice (Mossie), loving husband of the late Mary (née O’Donnell), son of the late Tom and Ellen Healy, brother of the late Eileen Browne and Bridget Bohan. Deeply regretted by his loving brother John, sister Mary Marsden, sister-in-law Breda, brother-in-law Paul Marsden, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May He Rest In Peace.

Funeral Mass on Monday morning at 11.00am, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Due to the New Government and H.S.E. guidelines regarding public gatherings, the capacity of the church is 50%. All those attending are asked to please respect social distancing guidelines.

The late Breda Fitzgerald (née Frisby)

The death has occurred of Breda Fitzgerald (née Frisby) of Williamstown Park, Waterford City, Waterford.

Friday September 10th, 2021. Predeceased by her Parents Joseph and Maureen. Also her sister Eileen.

Sadly missed by her loving husband Tom, sons Barry, Paul and Joe, daughter Jean, grandchildren Nathan, Hannah, James, Jay, Dylan, son-in-law Jim, daughters-in-law Susanna and Nicola, brother Joe and Seamus, sister Lucy, nieces, nephews, extended family, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May Breda Rest In Peace.

The late John Young

The death has occurred of John Young of Hillview Drive, Dungarvan, Waterford



September 11th, 2021, peacefully, at University Hospital Waterford. John, deeply mourned and sadly missed by his loving wife Noreen (née Geoghegan), son Kevin and his partner Denika, daughters Denise, Aisling and her partner Leonard, son-in-law Paul O'Shea, grandchildren Clara and her partner Shane, Erin, Caitlin, Keeva, Ryan, Kaelan, Shauna, Rebecca, Kirsten, Ciara, Tieghan, Alanna, Tanisha and Kayden, brothers George and Eugene, sisters Breda and Geraldine, extended family, other relatives and friends. John is predeceased by his parents Michael and Ellen and nephew Keith.

Reposing at The Kiely Funeral Home, Dungarvan on Monday evening 13th September from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Removal from The Kiely Funeral Home on Tuesday morning 14h September at 10.20 a.m. to St. Mary's Parish Church for Requiem Mass at 11 a.m. (50% capacity in the church). Interment afterwards in St. Mary's Old Churchyard.

Family flowers only, please.

I líonta Dé go gcastar sinn le chéile.

The late Liam Harney

The death has occurred of Liam Harney of Glen Road, Knockmahon, Bonmahon, Waterford.

Friday September 10th, 2021. Predeceased by his father Joe and his mother Breda

Deeply regretted by his wife Martha, sons William and Michéal, daughter Sibéal, brothers Jim, John and Noel, sisters Marie and Claire, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May Liam Rest In Peace

Arriving in St. Anne's Church, Ballylaneen for Requiem Mass on arrival at 12 noon on Monday followed by burial in adjoining cemetery immediately afterwards.

Due to H.S.E. guidelines the funeral Mass will be limited to 50% of church capacity. Thank you for your co-operation and consideration at this difficult time.

The late Michael (Mick Flan) Flannelly

The death has occurred of Michael (Mick Flan) Flannelly of Griffith Place, Waterford City, Waterford.

Saturday September 11th, 2021. Former Waterford Hurler and member of the 1959 All Ireland Winning Team.

Sadly missed by his loving wife Patty, daughters Joanne and Críona, grandchildren Joseph and Ruairí, sons-in-law Dominic and James, nephews, nieces, extended family, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May Mick rest in peace.

Requeim Mass on Monday in Butlerstown Church at 12 noon, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Mick's Funeral Mass will be livestreamed from 12 noon on Monday by following the link below

Mick's Funeral Mass Link

Mick's funeral cortége will be passing his residence at approximately 11.30 am on route to Butlerstown Church giving neighbours and friends an opportunity to pay their respects whilst socially distancing.

Family flowers only please, donations if desired to the following link

Pinegrove Day Centre

The late Thomas Barry

The death has occurred of Thomas Barry of Towns Park, Lismore, Waterford / Abbeyside, Waterford.



Septmber 10th, 2021. Thomas, deeply regretted by his heartbroken parents Tom and Helen (née Kirby),adoring father to Lucy, loving brother of Geraldine Barry, Valerie Carroll, Nicola Hayes and Aoife Barry. Sadly missed by his parents, daughter, sisters, brothers-in-law Stephen McGovern, Sean Carroll, Jason Hayes and Sean O’Dwyer, much loved uncle of Kayleigh, Dylan, Ella, Emma, Ciara and Finn, uncles, aunts, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

May He Rest In Peace.

Lying in repose at St. Carthage’s Mortuary, Lismore on Monday evening from 5.00pm to 7.00pm followed by removal to St. Carthage’s Church, Lismore. Funeral Mass on Tuesday at 12.00 noon, followed by burial in St. Carthage’s Cemetery Lismore. Family flowers only, please. Donations, in lieu, to St. Carthage’s Rest Home, Lismore.

Due to the New Government and H.S.E. guidelines regarding public gatherings, the capacity of the church is 50%. All those attending are asked to please respect social distancing guidelines.

The late Jim Hickey

The death has occurred of Jim Hickey of ''Woodview'', Glencairn, Waterford



September 12th, 2021, peacefully, at South Tipperary Hospital, Clonmel. Jim, deeply mourned and sadly missed by his loving wife Tess, daughter Caroline, son James, adored grandchildren J.J. and Alice and their mother Noreen, daughter-in-law Serena, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, cousins, Goddaughter Leona, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Jim is predeceased by his infant son William, parents Timothy and Mai Hickey, brothers Mike, William (Munt) and Pat, sisters Catherine (Kit), Margaret (Peg) and Ann.

Jim will be reposing at his home in Glencairn on Tuesday afternoon, 14th September, from 4.30 p.m. with removal at 6.30 p.m. to St. Carthage's Church, Lismore. Requiem Mass on Wednesday, 15th September, at 12 noon (50% capacity in the church). Interment afterwards in Aglish Cemetery, Glencairn.

Family flowers only please, donations if desired to The Alzheimer Society of Ireland, c/o Kiely's Funeral Home.

May Jim Rest In Peace.

The late Ber Harty (née McNamara)

The death has occurred of Ber Harty (née McNamara) of Main Street, Ardmore, Waterford.



September 11th, 2021, at home surrounded by her loving family following a bravely borne illness. Deeply mourned and sadly missed by her loving husband Billy, children Louise, Lindsey, Billy and Darragh, sons and daughters-in-law Johnny Carlton, Declan Prendergast, Kate (Horgan) and Sharon (Cribbon),grandchildren Dave, Tommy and Jessie Carlton, Lizzie, Maeve and Conor Prendergast, Gracie Mai, Will and Paddy Harty sisters Eleanor Carlton and Anne Ross, brother Dan, brothers-in-law John Joe Carlton, Harry Ross, Pat, Tommy and Jim Harty sisters-in-law Patricia (Smyth), Nuala Harty and Rita (O'Hara), nieces and nephews Dan Carlton, Ellen, Kate, Joe and Molly McNamara, extended family and friends. Ber is predeceased by her parents Dr. John and Mai McNamara and infant grandsons Pat and Joey.

Reposing at The Kiely Funeral Home, Dungarvan on Monday evening,13th September from 7.30 p.m. to 9 p.m. with Prayers at 8 p.m.

Requiem Mass on Tuesday morning, 14th September at 11 a.m. in St. Declan's Church, Ardmore. (50% capacity in the church). Removal afterwards via College Road to The Holy Cross Cemetery, Ardmore for interment.

A livestream of Ber's Requiem Mass can be viewed from 10.50 a.m. on Tuesday 14th September on the Ardmore/Grange Parish Live Stream at

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCQ21lFY2ixngr8ecVspyh6w

House private please. Family flowers only please, donations if desired to The Solas Cancer Support Centre, Waterford.

Suaimhneas síoraí dá hanam uasal.

The late Mary Donohue (née) McNamara

The death has occurred of Mary Donohue (née McNamara) of Grascur Little, Cleariestown, Wexford / Glasnevin, Dublin / Viewmount, Waterford.

September 12, 2021. Mary, beloved wife of Anthony, mother of Linda, Aiden, Colette, Paul, Mark and Eoin, sister of Annette and the late Peggy; sadly missed by her family, son-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, relatives and friends.

R. I. P.

Reposing in Mulligans Funeral Home, The Faythe, Wexford, (for family and close friends only) on Tuesday from 2pm until 5pm with removal at 7pm to St. Mannon's Church, Cleariestown. Funeral Mass on Wednesday at 12 noon, burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.