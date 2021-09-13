ROAD ALERT: Rice Bridge lift planned in Waterford today
The public has been warned about a Rice Bridge lift planned for this morning.
The lift is due to take place at approximately 11am today September 13th.
Waterford City and Council Council posted the details on their Twitter page:
Please note there will be a Rice Bridge Lift @ 11 a.m. on Monday 13th September #RoadAlert https://t.co/oAMS1v5NEp— Waterford Council (@WaterfordCounci) September 10, 2021
