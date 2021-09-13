Search

13/09/2021

Met Eireann warns of thundery downpours with a risk of flooding in Waterford

Reporter:

David Power

A warning has been issued for heavy rainfall with a risk of localised flooding which has been predicted to last into the afternoon in Waterford. 

Met Eireann has issued a status yellow morning for Waterford and Cork which is in place until the afternoon. 

In its forecast for the region, Met Eireann said Monday will be mostly cloudy with showery rain, turning into longer spells of rain at times.

"There will be some heavy and potentially thundery downpours giving a risk of localised flooding. Highest temperatures of 16 to 19 degrees in a moderate southerly breeze, " Met Eireann said. 

For tonight, showery outbreaks of rain will continue, with some heavy bursts at times. These will become lighter and more scattered by morning.

Patches of mist and fog will develop in light southerly or variable breezes and it will be mild with minimum temperatures of 13 or 14 degrees, according to Met Eireann. 

Tuesday morning will be quite cloudy with showery rain continuing, merging into longer spells of rain at times.

This will gradually clear through the morning, according to the forecast, and will be followed by sunny spells and scattered showers for the rest of the day, most frequent and occasionally heavy in east Munster.

Highest temperatures predicted for Tuesday will be 18 to 20 degrees with light and variable breezes.

