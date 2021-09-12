Plans for tables and seats at Shaws refused by Waterford County Council

Plans to have tables, chairs and screens outside Shaws have been rejected by Waterford City & County Council.

Permission had been sought by Ardkeen Artisan Food and Coffee to have six tables and chairs, along with screens, placed outside Shaws on The Quay.

They also sought permission to place four tables and chairs outside the premises on George's Street.

The planning report noted that the provision of outdoor seating was in keeping with the City Centre Commercial zoning.

It was also considered that the proposal would not impact on pedestrian movement.

However, the planner's report concluded that Shaw's Department Store is not eligible to benefit for a licence for outdoor food unless part of the store is engaged in the sale of food from the premises.

The report states that the planning department was not able to confirm the use of the part of Shaws Department Store by Ardkeen Artisan Food & Coffee as a cafe or coffee shop benefits from planning permission for such use.