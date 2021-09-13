Potato blight warning issued for Waterford
A potato blight advisory is in place for counties including Waterford, Wexford, Cork and Kerry.
The status yellow warning comes from Met Eireann, which has alerted the public about weather conditions conductive to the spread of blight.
The conditions developed overnight and are expected to continue today.
Teagasc estimates €5million is spent every year in Ireland on fungicides to reduce the impact of potato blight, which can devastate crops.
However, according to Met Eireann, "There will be opportunities for spraying during the rest of today."
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.