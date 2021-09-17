Four Waterford towns selected to benefit from Streetscape Enhancement Scheme

Waterford Council will be working with the local community groups in four selected towns to enhance streetscapes and shopfronts under the Streetscape Enhancement Scheme, it has been confirmed.

Waterford City & County Council has announced that it will be working with Lismore Tidy Towns, Passage East & Crook Community Development Association, Portlaw Tidy Towns and Bunmahon Tidy Towns to progress the scheme for their town and village centres.

The council will look to maximise value for community benefit for the four towns.

The Department of Rural and Community Development announced a new once-off fund – Streetscape Enhancement Initiative in August.

Minister for Rural and Community Development, Heather Humphreys TD, outlined the new €7 Million Fund to support the enhancement of streetscapes and shopfronts in over 50 rural towns and villages.

The Streetscape Enhancement Initiative will provide funding to property owners to improve the facades of their buildings.

The new initiative is a key part of Our Rural Future and will make our rural towns and villages more vibrant and attractive places to live, work and visit.



The types of projects that could be supported include:

* strategic collaboration between property owners to paint buildings or shopfronts in vibrant colours

* commissioning of murals in towns and villages

* upgrade or restoration of historic / traditional shopfronts

* provision of street planting, shrubbery, trees and flowers boxes

* illumination and lighting of architectural features

* installation of canopies and street furniture

* decluttering of streetscapes with removal of unnecessary signs / wires