50k road diversion in Waterford being considered

Waterford City & County Council say they may have 'no choice' but to close an entire section of the N25 for two days - which would result in a complete bypass of Dungarvan for motorists.

The potential 50km diversion is being considered from October 5th-6th, in order to facilitate works on a failing pavement near Youghal Bridge, the 1km area in need of works is from east of Youghal bridge to Tinnock Cross.

Speaking at this month's Dungarvan / Lismore District Council meeting, Senior Engineer for Roads, Mr. Gabriel Hynes, said the road on the water side of the bridge will be closed for road resurfacing.

"The N25 will be closed. We're saying a period of two days - which means we'll have to divert at Rincrew Roundabout, to Tallow, to the N72, and we'll be diverting Dungarvan as well. The road just on the waterside of the Youghal main bridge will be closed for a period of two days to facilitate road resurfacing works."

Mr. Hynes says the Council has no other option but to close the road.

"The pavement is failing there, and as previously advised, there isn't a hard shoulder - and it leaves us no option but to close. We're taking submissions on that, but I'm just advising people at this time, of our intention to close the N25 for two days."

East Bound Motorists will be asked to turn onto the R634 from Rincrew Roundabout to Tallow, then onto the N72 toward Lismore, onto Cappoquin and then the N25 to Dungarvan at Tarrs Bridge while West Bound Motorists from Dungarvan, will have to turn right onto the N72 at Tarrs Bridge to Cappoquin, going through Lismore and then moving onto the R634 through Tallow towards the Rincrew roundabout.

The Ardsallagh junction will be opened to local traffic. Considerations will be made for school traffic.

Mr. Hynes acknowledged that the diversion is 'significant'. Submissions must be made in writing to Director of Services, Roads, Water and Environment, Waterford City and County Council, City Hall, The Mall, Waterford, by 4.00 pm tomorrow.