02/09/2021

Calling all foodies! Waterford Harvest Festival returns

Calling all foodies! Waterford Harvest Festival returns

Lili Lonergan

lili.lonergan@iconicnews.ie

Waterford's Harvest Festival returns for it's 12th year this September from Monday 6th to Saturday 12th.

Each year the annual event showcases and supports Waterford's rich and diverse food culture and heritage, restaurants and eateries, and regional and seasonal producers.

This years festival marks the re-emergence of the City's vibrant hospitality, entertainment and cultural sectors with plenty of bars and bistros, restaurant and eateries, hotels and retailers, and arts and cultural hotspots in participation with the festival showcasing their passion.

There is everything from oyster shucking at The Reg bar to a musical breakfast the The Coach House Café to everything in between, so there is surely something for everyone to enjoy.

Tickets are selling fast so head to the Waterford Harvest Festival website before they're all gone, where you can also find a full list of event, happening, and participating venues.


