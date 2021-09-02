Waterford City and County Council to Light Up for a good cause

Waterford City and County Council will light up on World Suicide Prevention Day, in support of Cycle Against Suicide.

Given that, on average, one person dies by suicide each day in Ireland, Cycle Against Suicide, an organisation dedicated to raising public awareness around suicide and lessening the toll suicide places on families and communities, is calling on people and organisations to come together for the Lighting of Lights.

At 8pm, Friday, September 10th Waterford’s City Hall, The Theatre Royal and 35, The Mall will be illuminated in orange, to show support for those in the community who have been impacted by suicide or are struggling with their own mental health difficulties.

The CEO of Cycle Against Suicide, Caroline Lafferty, said, “Every suicide destroys families and communities."

"Now, in light of Covid-19, the 'Lighting of Lights' takes on even greater significance because of the immense toll that the pandemic has taken on people's physical health and emotional well-being."

"I am delighted that Waterford City and County Council will light up in orange on this World Suicide Prevention Day and act as a beacon, shining bright in the midst of darkness, bringing hope in the midst of despair," she added.

Mayor of Waterford City and County, Cllr. Joe Kelly, also said that he hopes that the Lighting of Lights will hopefully impact on those who are suffering from mental health difficulties or contemplating suicide.

He elaborated: "Every life lost is someone’s child, partner, parent or friend and the feelings of loss, regret and guilt are profound in the wake of suicide."

"The last eighteen months have been phenomenally challenging, and while people may feel helpless, there is hope," he added.

"The more we stand together, the more we share our experiences and the more we reach out, the more we can change the course of another’s life for the better."

Cycle Against Suicide, which was established by Irish entrepreneur Jim Breen, uses its programmes to try and change culture and create a society that openly talks about suicide to allow people to speak up and seek help.

One such programme includes The Ambassador School Programme, which was established in 2013 and aims to encourage schools in all years to become actively involved in mental health promotion.

The programme provides a framework, structure and incentive for schools to integrate mental health activities into the school plan and rewards schools that go the extra mile.

Cycle Against Suicide will also be holding a BIKE4LIFE event on September 10th — anyone interested can register https://aroundtheworld.ie

If you have been affected by the subject of suicide raised in this article, you can find resources to help by calling The Samaritans on 116 123, as well visiting pieta.ie for further information.

Help is always at hand and there is always someone to available to listen.