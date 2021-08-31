Waterford roads to close this weekend for triathlon event

Waterford roads to close for triathlon event
Two Waterford roads are due for closure this weekend to facilitate the upcoming Metalman triathlon event.
The Cliff Road and Newtown Woods Road in Tramore will be inaccessible between 4am and 5pm on Saturday, September 4.
According to Waterford County Council, there will be a diversion route via R682 Newtown Hill.
