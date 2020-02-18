'Suspected coronavirus case at University Hospital Waterford'

There is a suspected case of coronavirus at University Hospital Waterford, according to a local media report.

According to Waterford News and Star, a patient who returned from China on Monday reported symptoms of the virus at a local GP's practice and was subsequently rushed to University Hospital Waterford by ambulance.

Coronavirus (COVID-19) is a new respiratory illness, which has not previously been seen in humans. Also known as 2019-nCov or novel coronavirus, its sypmtoms include a cough, shortness of breath, breathing difficulties and fever (high temperature).

WaterfordLive.ie has contacted the HSE in relation to the suspected case.

Read more: Waterford residents 'shocked' after 'massive' apartment block granted planning permission

Read more: Gardaí investigating child shooting in Waterford