Gardaí investigating after Waterford kids shot with pellet gun
Gardaí are investigating an alleged assault on minors in Waterford.
The incident occurred in Carrickpherish last Friday at approximately 3pm.
Two girls and a boy, all in primary school, were allegedly approached by a group of boys, who then proceeded to fire shots from a pellet gun.
No arrests have been made and investigations are ongoing.
Local residents have hit out at the incident, saying anti-social behaviour in Carrickpherish has kids "petrified" and "afraid to go outside in case they get attacked."
The latest incident follows the shooting of a man in area last December.
