'Serious risk to public health': Waterford pub shut down over rodents

The Exchange in Waterford was served with a closure order last month

A Waterford pub was given a closure order by the Food Safety Authority of Ireland last month. 

An authorised Health Service Executive officer found there to be a "grave and immediate danger" after The Exchange in Ballybricken failed to comply with hygiene of foodstuffs regulations. "Evidence of rodent activity was found in the bar area, posing a risk of contamination to foodstuffs, food preparation surfaces, equipment and utensils," the food hygiene inspectors report dated January 3 stated. 

"Rodents transmit pathogens through faeces and urine, which may lead to a serious risk to public health." 

The order was lifted four days later. 

