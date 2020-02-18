'Serious risk to public health': Waterford pub shut down over rodents

A Waterford pub was given a closure order by the Food Safety Authority of Ireland last month.

An authorised Health Service Executive officer found there to be a "grave and immediate danger" after The Exchange in Ballybricken failed to comply with hygiene of foodstuffs regulations. "Evidence of rodent activity was found in the bar area, posing a risk of contamination to foodstuffs, food preparation surfaces, equipment and utensils," the food hygiene inspectors report dated January 3 stated.

"Rodents transmit pathogens through faeces and urine, which may lead to a serious risk to public health."

The order was lifted four days later.

