Department of Health issue statement on suspected Waterford coronavirus case

There are no confirmed cases of covid-19, also known as coronavirus, in Waterford or Ireland, according to the Department of Health.

A suspected case had been reported at University Hospital Waterford.

Chief medical officer Dr. Tony Holohan has said the department is continuing to monitor the situation globally.

“While the overwhelming majority of cases to date have been reported in China, we continue to advance preparedness plans here in Ireland. We remain in a containment phase, and our actions are in line with guidance from European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control and the World Health Organisation,” he said.

“Hospitals have designated leads for covid-19 preparedness and isolation response requirements have been identified and are in place in order to deal appropriately with any suspected cases."

Dr Sarah Doyle, HSE consultant in public health medicine, has said the HSE has plans in place to respond to cases of covid-19 in Ireland. “If it’s possible that you have covid-19, we want to know as soon as possible. This is so we can take the necessary public health measures to stop the virus from spreading in Ireland,” she said.

"If you have travelled from mainland China in the past 14 days and have shortness of breath, cough or fever, phone a doctor as soon as possible. If you have travelled from mainland China and have no symptoms contact HSE Live for advice. The most important action we can take to protect ourselves from covid-19 is regular handwashing and good respiratory hygiene.”

The next national public health emergency team meeting will take place on February 25.