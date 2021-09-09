Roadworks underway in Waterford town

File photo
Roadworks are under way in Dungarvan today (Thursday) with diversions in place to allow for road resurfacing works.
Bridge Street in Dungarvan will be closed on September 9, to facilitate the works.
Motorists are advised to divert via Davitts Quay, Meagher Street.
Apologies have been expressed for the inconvenience caused.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.