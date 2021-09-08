RNLI intervene after boat breakdown in Waterford
Helvick Head RNLI aided four people on Monday evening (September 6th) after their 14ft pleasure boat broke down.
The volunteer crew launched their inshore lifeboat at 7.19pm to help the two men and two women whose boat had suffered engine failure.
The boat lost power at Cunnigar Point sand spit near Dungarvan Bay.
Alan Kelly as well as crew members Paudie Walsh, Richard Haynes and Joe Foley helmed the lifeboat and towed the vessel to safety at Ballynagaul.
Speaking after the call out, Deputy Launching Authority, Sean Walsh, said, "We would like to commend the group who had taken the necessary safety precautions for their trip. They were all wearing their lifejackets and were at anchor when the lifeboat arrived."
