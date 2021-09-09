Death Notices for Waterford - September 9th, 2021

The late Eileen Power (neé Flavin)

The death has occurred of Eileen Power (née Flavin) of Rodeen, Grange, Waterford.



September 7th, 2021, peacefully, at Care Choice Nursing Home, Dungarvan. Sadly missed by her husband Tom Snr, daughters Ann Marie and Claire, sons Thomas, Eamon and Brian, sister Mary, brothers John Joe, James, Austin, Paul and Pat, sisters in law Bree and Mary, sons in law, daughters in law, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Eileen's funeral cortege will pass Power Cross at 10.30am approx on Friday, on route to St Mary's Church, Grange, for 11am Mass. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Under new government guidelines, church capacity is limited to 50%. All those attending are asked to please respect social distancing guidelines.

The late Teresa Lenane

The death has occurred of Teresa Lenane of Grange, Waterford.



On September 6th 2021 peacefully in the loving care of her sister Deirdre and brother in law Sean Barron, Curragh, Ardmore. Daughter of the late Patrick and Ellen Lenane and sister of the late John. Sadly missed by by her brothers, Declan, Pat and Aidan, sisters Barbara, Eileen, Deirdre and Breda, brothers in law, sisters in law, nieces, nephews, neighbours, large circle of friends and family abroad.

Removal from her residence in Grange for 1.30pm requiem Mass on Thursday in St Mary's Church, Grange. Burial afterwards in St Declan"s Cemetery, Ardmore. (Family flowers only. Donations, in lieu of flowers, to Waterford Hospice).

The late Mary Prendergast (neé Murray)

The death has occurred of Mary Prendergast (née Murray) of Doneraile Place, Tramore, Waterford / Dungarvan, Waterford.

Passed peacefully in the wonderful care of the staff of Care Choice Nursing Home Dungarvan.

Beloved wife of the late Noel. She will be sadly missed by her daughters Marion, Carol, Fionnuala, Paula, and Noelle; her sons-in-law, her grandchildren, and great-grandchildren; and her loving brother Anthony. She will be fondly remembered by her extended family, neighbours, and friends.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a h-anam

Private Reposal

Mary's Requiem Mass will take place on Thursday, the 9th of September, at 12:00 pm at the Holy Cross Church, Tramore, followed by burial immediately afterwards in St. Patrick's Cemetery, Tramore.

For those who wish to participate remotely at Mary’s Requiem Mass, please follow the link below:

Mary's Requiem Mass Link

Mary's funeral cortège will walk from Tramore Credit Union to the Church for her Requiem Mass at 12 pm.