UPDATE: Intestinal bacteria detected in water at Waterford beach
A temporary ban on bathing at Kilfarrasy beach was put in place today by Waterford Council after intestinal bacteria was detected in water samples.
The ban was triggered after a sample taken on September 6th exceeded the trigger level of 250 per 100ml. A 311 per 100ml rate of occurrence was found.
Intestinal Enterococci live in the intestinal tracts of warm-blooded animals, including humans, and exposure is linked to sickness in swimmers.
Bathing will not resume for approximately two more days, but the ban may be extended depending on the result of ongoing investigations.
According to a spokesperson from the council, the incident is not the result of a sewage leak.
