Drugs worth almost €20,000 seized by Waterford Gardai
Cocaine with a street value of €17,500 has been seized by Waterford Garda Divisional Drugs Unit.
According to An Garda Síochána, the drugs were discovered following the search of a premises in Ferrrybank, Waterford City.
Cannabis valued at €1500 was also seized pending analysis.
A man in his 30s was arrested in connection with the case and detained at Waterford Garda Station.
The searches were made as part of Operation Tara, an initiative tackling drug dealing in towns and cities across the country.
