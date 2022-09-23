Search

23 Sept 2022

Irish Wheelchair Association asks Waterford to support National Fundraising Day

Irish Wheelchair Association asks Waterford to support National Fundraising Day

The National Fundraising Day is the charity’s largest and most important fundraising day

Reporter:

Lili Lonergan

23 Sept 2022 3:56 PM

The Irish Wheelchair Association is hosting a National Fundraising Day on Thursday, September 29th and has asked Waterford to support the campaign.

The National Fundraising Day is the charity’s largest and most important fundraising day and will see staff and volunteers at centres and other on-street locations in the county shaking buckets in a bid to help raise €100,000 in vital funding on Thursday, September 29.

Over 20,000 people benefit from services provided by the Irish Wheelchair Association across sport, accessible homes, transport, assisted living services and community centre services which provide a social outlet for members to make friends and develop lifelong skills as well as combatting loneliness and isolation.

Students from a School Leavers Programme were on hand recently to help launch the upcoming fundraising day.

“The Irish Wheelchair Association centre is my lifeline; I love coming here. I do music, drama, cooking and art lessons. I have made great friends and I get to meet them regularly here,” says Dylan Maguire, student of the charity's School Leavers Programme.

Sinead Christian, Head of Fundraising at the Irish Wheelchair Association said:

“The School Leavers Programme is providing students with vital life-enhancing skills which enable people with disabilities to live a more independent life. This is just one of the broad range of vital services that the Irish Wheelchair Association is providing across the country.

“We are calling on the public to please support us on Thursday, September 29th by giving what you can to our bucket collectors or donate online at www.iwa.ie.”

Staff at the Irish Wheelchair Association’s 57 centres across Ireland will be shaking buckets in the hope of raising funds to ensure the rights and needs of people with disabilities are met. Head to www.iwa.ie for more information.

