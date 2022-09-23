New solar panel grants for businesses, public organisations and community groups welcomed in Waterford

Business, public organisations and community groups across Waterford stand to benefit from new government grants geared towards the installation of solar panels.

This announcement signals the latest phase in the Government’s Micro-generation Support Scheme, expanding on the grants already available to domestic households.

Green Party T.D. for Waterford, Marc Ó Cathasaigh, has welcomed the announcement by Minister Eamon Ryan, for supports of up to €2,400 for the installation of solar PV (photovoltaic) panels, aimed specifically at businesses, public organisations and community groups.

Welcoming the new scheme, Marc Ó Cathasaigh T.D. said:

“There's a huge opportunity here for businesses and community groups in Waterford to drive down their energy costs while improving their bottom line.

“We're called the Sunny Southeast for good reason, and the solar resource available here is better than anywhere else in the country. We should be leaders in this 'Rooftop Revolution'. We've set our ambition to be Ireland's first Carbon-neutral city by 2040. This is a commonsense approach towards achieving that goal that will benefit business and communities alike."

In February of this year the Government announced an export tariff – the Clean Export Guarantee (CEG) – as part of the scheme.

This provided the mechanism by which householders can be paid (by energy suppliers) for excess electricity exported back into the national grid.

Speaking about the latest supports, Minister Ryan said:

“This new support scheme is part of a wider roll-out of initiatives to make the installation of solar PV easier and more cost effective for homeowners, businesses and public bodies. It’s Ireland’s rooftop revolution.

“With upcoming changes to planning exemptions, simpler grid application routes, export payment announcements, and capital supports from SEAI, it’s an ideal time for anybody to consider going solar to save money and to help reduce our emissions.”

The scheme will provide grant funding up to a maximum of €2,400 towards the installation of solar PV technology up to a maximum of 6kWp (approximately 16 solar panels over 25m2).

The scheme provides an opportunity for all areas of the non-domestic sector to not only reduce their electricity bills, but to visibly demonstrate their commitment to sustainability and Ireland’s broader climate action goals.

Further details and applications can be accessed through SEAI.