Devonshire Day event announced for Lismore Castle in Waterford

Devonshire Cream Tea will be served for ‘Devonshire Day’ this year on Mother’s Day Sunday, March 31 at Lismore Castle in Waterford.

Guests to the castle on the day can take a unique opportunity to enjoy afternoon tea in the Pugin Room and experience a preview tour of Lismore Castle’s spring gardens.

Devonshire Day is now an annual tradition at the Castle; guests are served Devonshire Cream Tea under the guidance of the Duke of Devonshire’s Butler and are then offered a guided tour of the Castle gardens by the Head Gardener – the event is a once a year occasion and not on offer generally to visitors.

Devonshire Day is a fundraiser organised by the ‘Immrama Festival of Travel Writing’ committee. The Immrama Festival takes place this year for the seventeenth year in Lismore from June 12 to 16, 2019. The use of the castle and the gardens for this fundraiser is by kind permission of the owner of Lismore Castle, the Duke of Devonshire.

Tea and tours take place at 11.30am, 12.40pm, 1.50pm, 3pm and 4.10pm. Entrance is by ticket only. Tickets are available from the Immrama office and Lismore Heritage Centre and cost €25.00. For further enquiries and bookings contact 058-53803 or 058-54975 or see facebook.com/lismoreimmrama.