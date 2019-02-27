Waterford-based cookery show set for second series on RTE

Popular Waterford-based cookery show, GROW COOK EAT returns to RTÉ One for a second run in March.

This very practical series is aimed at helping people with little or no knowledge of growing their own food, but who like the idea of being able to grow something themselves.

The series is anchored at the home of GIY (Grow it Yourself), at Grow HQ in Waterford City, and each week GROW COOK EAT sees presenters Michael Kelly and Karen O’Donohoe visit expert food producers, chefs and community food growing projects all across the country.

In this second series, Michael and Karen share their knowledge on how to successfully plant and grow onions, pumpkins, sweetcorn, courgettes, kale, beans and chillis for all shapes and sizes of gardens and containers.

Every week chef Katie Sanderson uses the freshly grown produce to create seasonal dishes which are easy to make and delicious to eat.

GROW COOK EAT highlights serious issues including plastic packaging and food waste, and the series also sees Michael and Karen visiting a large scale water harvesting project in a Dublin fire station, and a Social Eating Programme in Educate Together National School in Tramore.

In this first episode of this new series, Michael and Karen focus on a household staple – the onion. Easy to grow and very low maintenance, both red and white varieties are sown in the raised bed with Karen holding back some of the sets for container growing.

Michael is upstaged by his young son Nicky who gives a masterclass in keeping hens, and Karen heads home to Cork to visit one of her favourite places, Mahon Farmers' Market to meet the people committed to growing and cooking fresh and seasonal food.

Chef Katie Sanderson creates Berber Eggs – a really simple but delicious meal that uses both onions and eggs, and is a perfect Brunch dish.

The first episode of the second series of GROW COOK EAT airs on Wednesday, March 13 at 8.30pm on RTE One.