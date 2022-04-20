WATERFORD WEATHER: Mostly dry today but some light rain expected in places
Most areas will stay dry today but it will get cloudier in west Munster with patches of light rain or drizzle affecting coastal areas. Highest temperatures of 12 to 15 degrees with a light to moderate south to southeast breeze.
Cloudy with patchy light rain or drizzle near the west and southwest coast, but otherwise there will be clear spells and isolated light showers. Lowest temperatures of 3 to 7 degrees with light to moderate east to southeast or variable winds.
Mainly dry & bright ️at first today, with fog️ clearing through the morning.— Met Éireann (@MetEireann) April 20, 2022
Cloud☁️ will build from the west today, bringing rain️ to Atlantic coastal counties by the afternoon.
Highs️ 12 to 16°C
More here⬇️https://t.co/yEsIuCkWlq pic.twitter.com/G4feon2TOe
Pollen forecast
High on Wednesday and Thursday.
