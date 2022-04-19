In Pictures: Waterford's triumph over Tipperary
The Waterford senior hurlers overcame a resolute Tipperary outfit at Walsh Park on Sunday. Recap on the Déise's 2-24 to 2-20 victory in Round One of the Munster Senior Hurling Championship.
Use the next icon below or the arrows above to view the action shots from the game.
Dublin Airport received 12,272 complaints from one person during 2021 which is an average of 34 calls a day.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.