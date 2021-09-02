Weather: A mixed day ahead for Waterford

A fair amount of cloud cover in Waterford this morning with patches of mist and fog clearing along with some sunny spells, mainly in the west.
Today will stay mainly dry, with more sunny spells developing in the afternoon along with some variable cloud cover. Highest temperatures of 16 to 20 degrees with some light to moderate easterly breezes.
Dry with cloud cover variable & more sunny spells developing. Highs 16 to 20C.https://t.co/G7PMQTu3nJ pic.twitter.com/eq3B8dL8ow— Met Éireann (@MetEireann) September 2, 2021
The south coast could see a spot of drizzle at times but will brighten up in most areas by this evening.
Tonight we can expect it to be mainly dry with some clear breaks from cloud cover, with lowest temperatures of 7 to 11 degrees and a possibility of some mist and fog patches forming.
