Search our Archive

02/09/2021

Weather: A mixed day ahead for Waterford

Weather: A mixed day ahead for Waterford

Reporter:

Lili Lonergan

A fair amount of cloud cover in Waterford this morning with patches of mist and fog clearing along with some sunny spells, mainly in the west.

Today will stay mainly dry, with more sunny spells developing in the afternoon along with some variable cloud cover. Highest temperatures of 16 to 20 degrees with some light to moderate easterly breezes.

The south coast could see a spot of drizzle at times but will brighten up in most areas by this evening.

Tonight we can expect it to be mainly dry with some clear breaks from cloud cover, with lowest temperatures of 7 to 11 degrees and a possibility of some mist and fog patches forming.

Waterford City and County Council announce STOP/GO in operation for Wednesday

The operation will take place for one day on Wednesday September 1.

Waterford City and County Council announce road closure for four days

Rent costs in Waterford up 14.7% since last year

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Subscribe Now
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media