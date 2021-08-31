Search our Archive

31/08/2021

Rent costs in Waterford up 14.7% since last year

Reporter:

Mary McFadden

The average rental costs in Waterford County have risen by 14.7% since last year.

That's according to the second quarter rental report by property website, Daft, which revealed costs have risen across all counties.

Despite the price increase, rents in Waterford are the fourth highest in the province at €1,136 per month, with Cork City taking the top spot with €1,524. 

Around the same time last year, the average rent in Waterford was €983 per month with Cork City coming in at €1,396. 

As prices have risen, the stock of properties available to rent is reportedly the lowest ever in Munster.

According to the report, just 281 homes are available in Waterford, Waterford City, Limerick County, Limerick City, Tipperary, Clare, Kerry, Cork City and Cork County.

It was stated that that pressure on the country's rental system is "intense" and that the supply shortages are worsening.

