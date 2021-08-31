Waterford City and County Council announce road closure for four days

An emergency road closure has been announced.
Waterford City and County Council have confirmed that Section of L4015 will be closed between Carrolls X and Bucks X.
This road will be closed from 31/08 to 03/09 to facilitate road surfacing works.
Diversions are currently in place.
