Waterford City and County Council announce STOP/GO in operation for Wednesday
Waterford City and County Council have announced a STOP/GO system for Wednesday 1 September at the R681 between Kilduane and Caps X.
It is understood that a STOP/GO system will be in operation in order to facilitate road surfacing works.
The Council warn drivers to proceed with caution.
