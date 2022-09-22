MATCH PREVIEW: Bray Wanderers v Waterford FC. PIC: Sportsfile
PREVIEW
Waterford return to league action this weekend when they face Bray Wanderers at the Carlise Grounds on Sunday - Kick-off is at 3pm.
The Blues secured a place in the FAI Cup sem-final last week when they defeated Premier Division outfit Dundalk at the RSC.
Danny Searle's attention now turns to First Division action when they take on a Bray side who are in seventh place on the table.
Waterford, who currently sit in third place, are gearing up for the First Division playoffs and FAI Cup semi-final clash against Shelbourne at the RSC.
2022 Goalscorers
Phoenix Patterson - 14
Louis Britton - 10
Junior Quitirna - 7
Wassim Aouachria - 6
Shane Griffin - 6
Cian Kavanagh - 5
Roland Idowu - 5
Tunmise Sobowale - 3
Darragh Power - 3
Callum Stringer - 2
Eddie Nolan - 2
Raúl Uche - 1
Louis Britton - 1
George Forrest - 1
WHERE TO WATCH
The match will kick-off at 3pm at the Carlisle Grounds on Sunday, September 25. The game will also be live-streamed on LOITV
LAST MEETING (FIRST DIVISION)
24 Jun 2022 | Waterford FC 1-0 Bray Wanderers
MATCH ODDS
Bray Wanderers 9/2
Draw 3/1
Waterford FC 1/2
"They had a great win over Dundalk. Shels (Shelbourne) and Damien Duff will be coming to Waterford so we will see how they get on." PIC: Sportsfile
