22 Sept 2022

MATCH PREVIEW: Bray Wanderers v Waterford FC

MATCH PREVIEW: Bray Wanderers v Waterford FC. PIC: Sportsfile

Tom Byrne

22 Sept 2022 10:43 AM

tom.byrne@iconicmedia.ie

PREVIEW

Waterford return to league action this weekend when they face Bray Wanderers at the Carlise Grounds on Sunday - Kick-off is at 3pm.

The Blues secured a place in the FAI Cup sem-final last week when they defeated Premier Division outfit Dundalk at the RSC.

Waterford FC to welcome Shelbourne in FAI Cup semi-final

Danny Searle's attention now turns to First Division action when they take on a Bray side who are in seventh place on the table.

Waterford, who currently sit in third place, are gearing up for the First Division playoffs and FAI Cup semi-final clash against Shelbourne at the RSC.

2022 Goalscorers

Phoenix Patterson - 14

Louis Britton - 10

Junior Quitirna - 7

Wassim Aouachria - 6

Shane Griffin - 6

Cian Kavanagh - 5

Roland Idowu - 5

Tunmise Sobowale - 3

Darragh Power - 3

Callum Stringer - 2

Eddie Nolan - 2

Raúl Uche - 1

Louis Britton - 1

George Forrest - 1

WHERE TO WATCH

The match will kick-off at 3pm at the Carlisle Grounds on Sunday, September 25. The game will also be live-streamed on LOITV

LAST MEETING (FIRST DIVISION)

24 Jun 2022 | Waterford FC 1-0 Bray Wanderers

MATCH ODDS

Bray Wanderers 9/2

Draw 3/1

Waterford FC 1/2

