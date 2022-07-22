Search

22 Jul 2022

MATCH PREVIEW: Waterford FC v Longford Town

MATCH PREVIEW: Waterford FC v Longford Town

Waterford FC manager Danny Searle. PIC: Sportsfile

Reporter:

Tom Byrne

22 Jul 2022 10:19 AM

Email:

tom.byrne@iconicmedia.ie

PREVIEW

Waterford FC continue First Division action this Friday when they host Longford Town at the RSC. Kick-off is at 7.45pm.

The Blues returned to winning ways last week when they emphatically defeated Cobh Ramblers 5-0 at St Colman's Park. Cian Kavanagh opened the scoring in the first period before new signing Wassim Aouachria scored the Blues' second and third goal in either half. Callum Stringer and Junior Quitirna also netted in the comfortable victory.

Waterford FC cruise to victory against Cobh Ramblers

Waterford FC sign former Manchester United youngster

This week's opposition, Longford Town, suffered a surprising 3-1 home defeat to Athlone Town last time out. Gary Cronin's side sit in fourth position on the table, eight points behind the Blues who are in third place.

Speaking ahead of the match, Head Coach Danny Searle told Waterford's club website: “We were delighted to get back to winning last weekend after our recent defeats. We knew Cobh would offer a stern challenge with a new manager, so we were pleased to hit the front in the first half and take a lead into the second half.

“We were delighted with the goals we scored and the chances created but we know we can, and need to be better. It was a step in the right direction and we’re pushing the lads again.

“The club has had some good games against Longford over the years and we expect that again. We know they can cause problems and they’ll be looking to bounce back after defeat last weekend. Gary will have them ready coming down so it’s up to us to be ready to go.”

2022 Goalscorers

Phoenix Patterson - 12

Louis Britton - 10

Junior Quitirna - 5

Cian Kavanagh - 5

Roland Idowu - 3

Shane Griffin - 3

Callum Stringer - 2

Tunmise Sobowale - 2

Wassim Aouachria - 2

Eddie Nolan - 2

Louis Britton - 1

George Forrest - 1

WHERE TO WATCH

The match will kick-off at 7.45pm at the RSC on Friday, July 22. The game will also be live-streamed on LOITV

LAST MEETING (FIRST DIVISION)

21 May 2022 | Longford Town 0-3 Waterford FC

MATCH ODDS

Waterford FC 1/3

Draw 15/4

Longford Town 6/1

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Subscribe Now
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media