MATCH PREVIEW: Waterford FC v Longford Town

Waterford FC continue First Division action this Friday when they host Longford Town at the RSC. Kick-off is at 7.45pm.

Waterford FC welcome Longford Town to the RSC this Friday. We've had plenty of meetings over the years...



Get your tickets now: https://t.co/8hEhMd7vPK#WaterfordFC pic.twitter.com/DIu0HBnrVI — Waterford FC (@WaterfordFCie) July 20, 2022

The Blues returned to winning ways last week when they emphatically defeated Cobh Ramblers 5-0 at St Colman's Park. Cian Kavanagh opened the scoring in the first period before new signing Wassim Aouachria scored the Blues' second and third goal in either half. Callum Stringer and Junior Quitirna also netted in the comfortable victory.

This week's opposition, Longford Town, suffered a surprising 3-1 home defeat to Athlone Town last time out. Gary Cronin's side sit in fourth position on the table, eight points behind the Blues who are in third place.

Speaking ahead of the match, Head Coach Danny Searle told Waterford's club website: “We were delighted to get back to winning last weekend after our recent defeats. We knew Cobh would offer a stern challenge with a new manager, so we were pleased to hit the front in the first half and take a lead into the second half.

“We were delighted with the goals we scored and the chances created but we know we can, and need to be better. It was a step in the right direction and we’re pushing the lads again.

“The club has had some good games against Longford over the years and we expect that again. We know they can cause problems and they’ll be looking to bounce back after defeat last weekend. Gary will have them ready coming down so it’s up to us to be ready to go.”

2022 Goalscorers

Phoenix Patterson - 12

Louis Britton - 10

Junior Quitirna - 5

Cian Kavanagh - 5

Roland Idowu - 3

Shane Griffin - 3

Callum Stringer - 2

Tunmise Sobowale - 2

Wassim Aouachria - 2

Eddie Nolan - 2

Louis Britton - 1

George Forrest - 1

WHERE TO WATCH

The match will kick-off at 7.45pm at the RSC on Friday, July 22. The game will also be live-streamed on LOITV

LAST MEETING (FIRST DIVISION)

21 May 2022 | Longford Town 0-3 Waterford FC

MATCH ODDS

Waterford FC 1/3

Draw 15/4

Longford Town 6/1