MATCH PREVIEW: Waterford FC v Longford Town

Waterford FC manager Danny Searle. PIC: Sportsfile
PREVIEW
Waterford FC continue First Division action this Friday when they host Longford Town at the RSC. Kick-off is at 7.45pm.
?— Waterford FC (@WaterfordFCie) July 20, 2022
Waterford FC welcome Longford Town to the RSC this Friday. We've had plenty of meetings over the years...
Get your tickets now: https://t.co/8hEhMd7vPK#WaterfordFC pic.twitter.com/DIu0HBnrVI
The Blues returned to winning ways last week when they emphatically defeated Cobh Ramblers 5-0 at St Colman's Park. Cian Kavanagh opened the scoring in the first period before new signing Wassim Aouachria scored the Blues' second and third goal in either half. Callum Stringer and Junior Quitirna also netted in the comfortable victory.
This week's opposition, Longford Town, suffered a surprising 3-1 home defeat to Athlone Town last time out. Gary Cronin's side sit in fourth position on the table, eight points behind the Blues who are in third place.
2022 Goalscorers
Phoenix Patterson - 12
Louis Britton - 10
Junior Quitirna - 5
Cian Kavanagh - 5
Roland Idowu - 3
Shane Griffin - 3
Callum Stringer - 2
Tunmise Sobowale - 2
Wassim Aouachria - 2
Eddie Nolan - 2
Louis Britton - 1
George Forrest - 1
WHERE TO WATCH
The match will kick-off at 7.45pm at the RSC on Friday, July 22. The game will also be live-streamed on LOITV
LAST MEETING (FIRST DIVISION)
21 May 2022 | Longford Town 0-3 Waterford FC
MATCH ODDS
Waterford FC 1/3
Draw 15/4
Longford Town 6/1
The Tentative List is an inventory of natural and cultural heritage sites that may have potential to demonstrate Outstanding Universal Value
On this day in 2009, one of the best footballers in the world made his Real Madrid debut against Shamrock Rovers in Tallaght Stadium. PIC: Sportsfile
An interest rate hike of 0.25% is expected for July, which will be followed by another 0.25% increase before the end of the year
The figures show that an average taxpayer may be missing out on around €1,000 in tax refunds from Revenue
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.