Missing appeal for South East man (80) ends as body found

Following the discovery of a body, the missing person appeal for Peter Bourke, Toureen, Cahir, County Tipperary, has been stood down.

This follows an appeal by Gardaí in Cahir earlier today who were seeking the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of the 80 year old.

Mr. Bourke was last seen yesterday afternoon, Thursday January 16, in Toureen, Co. Tipperary.

