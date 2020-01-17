MISSING: Gardaí make Waterford public appeal to trace man (80)

Gardaí in Cahir, County Tipperary, are seeking the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 80 year old Peter Bourke.

Peter was last seen yesterday afternoon, Thursday, January 16 in Toureen, Cahir.

He is described as being 5’ 6” in height and of medium build. When last seen Peter was wearing a khaki green jacket and a green woolly hat.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Gardaí in Cahir on 052-744 5630, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.