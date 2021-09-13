Sign up: Free teen guided bike spin around Waterford

Teenagers are being offered a free guided 10k bike spin around Waterford later this week.
The event is being hosted by Waterford Sports Partnership as part of national Bike Week.
It will take place from 6.15pm to 8pm, meeting at Waterford Regional Sports Centre.
It is open to those aged 13 to 17 years.
The organisers say if you have no bike, they can provide one, as well as helmets.
You can book the event through the following link: https://www.eventbrite.ie/e/bike-week-teen-city-spin-tickets-167963185409?aff=ebdsoporgprofile
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.