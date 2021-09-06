UPDATE: Road reopened after Waterford collision this morning

Road reopened after Waterford collision this morning
The N25 road from New Ross to Waterford has reopened after a collision this morning.
The road has been closed since this morning when two vehicles collided at approximately 8.05am.
A woman was transferred to University Hospital Waterford from the scene of the incident but information on her wellbeing is unavailable at present.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.