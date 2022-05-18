'How long will you live?' - RTÉ is seeking participants from Waterford for new health show

Do you want to live a longer and healthier life, but don’t know where to start?

RTÉ One is looking for people from Waterford and across Ireland to take part in a new series of ‘How Long Will You Live?’ hosted by Dr Phil Kieran.

Based in Cork, Dr. Phil Kieran is well known to Irish viewers from RTÉ’s 'You Should Really See A Doctor' and 'The Today Show', as well as Channel 4’s 'How to Stay Well'.

He is looking forward to taking on the challenge of helping unhealthy volunteers change their habits, their attitudes and their way of life, in the hope of living longer.

Dr. Phil says:

“We need people from all walks of life to come forward so we can guide them on their journey to a healthier, happier and longer life.

“It could be someone who is worried about a family history of a critical illness; or concerned about their eating habits or weight; a smoker or individual who knows they’re drinking too much; or someone who wants to find healthy ways to cope with stress and anxiety.

“You will be given a rigorous health check and fitness assessment to find out how healthy you really are and whether you are storing up health problems for the future.

“More importantly you’ll learn what you can do to tackle any issues, with professional advice on how to live a longer and healthier life.”

Maggi Gibson, Executive Producer, Waddell Media says:

“Filming will take place over a number of days between June and September for six episodes. Each programme will follow a different volunteer as they attempt to ditch their unhealthy ways and get to grips with a new healthy lifestyle regime.”

To find out more and apply to take part in the series please contact casting@waddellmedia.com