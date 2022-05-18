Search

Waterford International Film Festival seeks applications from movie makers

18 May 2022 10:53 AM

Waterford International Film Festival is seeking applications from aspiring movie makers. 

Applications for the upcoming festival - which showcases the work of national and international filmmakers and artists - are now open, and organisers are encouraging anyone interested to submit their film. 

The festival, which was established by filmmaker Stephen Byrne in 2007, marks its 16th event this year and takes place from November 21 to 27. 

According to their website, the goal is to "promote and support established, debut and student filmmakers especially in the field of independent short films". 

A movie-themed Photography Competition is also due to take place during the event to support and encourage new and emerging talent in the areas of photography and art. 

Cinema Screenings will take place in the Odeon Cinema in Waterford City.

Those interested in entering their film can do so here

