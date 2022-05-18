Waterford International Film Festival seeks applications from movie makers

Waterford International Film Festival is seeking applications from aspiring movie makers.
Applications for the upcoming festival - which showcases the work of national and international filmmakers and artists - are now open, and organisers are encouraging anyone interested to submit their film.
The festival, which was established by filmmaker Stephen Byrne in 2007, marks its 16th event this year and takes place from November 21 to 27.
According to their website, the goal is to "promote and support established, debut and student filmmakers especially in the field of independent short films".
A movie-themed Photography Competition is also due to take place during the event to support and encourage new and emerging talent in the areas of photography and art.
Waterford International Film Festival— 16th Waterford Film Festival (@waterfordfilm) May 17, 2022
Calling For Projects in Short Film, Short Screenwriting & Photography!
Enter on our site at https://t.co/YJ7BbBF7eY or on FilmFreeway#shortfilms #RteSupportingtheArts #photography #screenwriting #Waterford #Competition pic.twitter.com/ITIXd474bg
Cinema Screenings will take place in the Odeon Cinema in Waterford City.
Those interested in entering their film can do so here.
