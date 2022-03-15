Northern Irish detectives on Lyra McKee murder case arrest 5 men
Northern Irish detectives investigating the murder of Lyra McKee in Derry have arrested five men.
The journalist was shot dead as she observed rioting in the Creggan area on the outskirts of the city in April 2019.
According to the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI), the men are aged between 20 and 54 years old, with three in their twenties and one in his forties.
Five men arrested by detectives investigating the murder of Lyra McKee pic.twitter.com/KR9NHlK4Da— Police Derry City and Strabane (@PSNIDCSDistrict) March 15, 2022
They were arrested in the cityside of Derry this morning (Tuesday March 15) under the Terrorism Act and have been taken to the Serious Crime Suite at Musgrave Police Station in Belfast, where they will be interviewed.
A paramilitary group stylizing themselves as 'the New IRA' previously admitted responsibility for the killing.
