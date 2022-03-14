Search

15 Mar 2022

Application for construction of 7-storey hotel lodged with Waterford council

Reporter:

Mary McFadden

14 Mar 2022 10:53 PM

A planning application for the demolition of a two-storey building and construction of a seven-storey hotel development in Waterford has been lodged. 

Waterford City and County Council received the application from developer Michael Ryan on March 10, detailing a request for the hotel development proposed at Davitts Quay in Dungarvan. 

If permission is granted, the development will consist of 40 bedrooms with associated terraces/balconies, with a ground floor hotel reception area, lounge rooms and all hotel operational and management spaces. 

This is to include linen stores, bin stores and associated lift/stair cores and circulation space. 

The provision of a ground floor deli/café serving hot food is also requested as well as a food hall, kitchen and restaurant/bar with external terrace seating. 

Provisional permission is also being sought for hard and soft landscaping plant refuse stores, cycle stores accommodating 20 bicycle parking spaces and all ancillary site works at lands located at Davitt's Quay, which are presently occupied by retail/commercial premises. 

A decision is expected at the beginning of May this year. 

