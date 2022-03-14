Search

14 Mar 2022

25 road closures announced ahead of Waterford St Patrick's Day parade

Reporter:

Reporter

14 Mar 2022 3:53 PM

Road closure arrangements for the St Patrick's Day festival this weekend have been announced by Waterford City and County Council. 

Twenty five public roads will be closed on March 17 from 11am until 5pm to facilitate festival celebrations including the parade, which starts at 1pm. 

According to the council, Merchants Quay, Meagher's Quay, Coal Quay, Custom House Quay, Parade Quay, the Mall, and Parnell Street on R680 will all be shut. 

This also includes the following roads: 

• R708 – Catherine Street
• L90025 – Colbeck Street
• L5530 – Lady Lane (from its junction with Bakehouse lane to Colbeck Street)
• L55302 — St Francis Place
• L90024 – Bank Lane
• L90307 – Beau Street
• L90023 – Mall Lane
• R683 – Lombard Street (from its Junction with Rose Lane to The Mall)
• L90022 – Adelpi Quay –(from its junction with Rose Lane to Parade Quay)
• L90021 – Bailey’s New Street
• L90020 – Greyfriars
• L90019 – Coffee House Lane
• L90018 – Henrietta Street
• L90017 – Keyser Street
• L5534 – Exchange Street
• L5535 – Conduit Lane
• L91091 – Barronstrand Street
• L5501 – Gladstone Street
• L1502 – O’Connell Street
• L15021 – Thomas Hill (from its junction with Meeting House Lane to O’Connell Street)
• L5506 – Vulcan Street
• L5505 – Thomas Street
• L1503 – The Glen (Road No. 1)
• L15033 – The Glen (Road No. 3)

The notice is given in accordance with Section 75 of the Roads Act 1993. 

